New ride sharing service, Lyft, arrives to Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As of noon on Thursday, people in Eau Claire had a new way to get around the Chippewa Valley.



As part of its biggest expansion yet, Lyft, a ride-sharing company similar to Uber, rolled into 50 new cities including Eau Claire. The company uses freelance drivers, like Justin Babel, who said it's a great way to make some extra cash while giving back to the area where he grew up.



"It's more about helping people than it was about the money,” Babel said. “It was a nice bonus, but I'm out driving a lot anyways so I thought it would be, definitely, anything to help people."



Lyft is easy to use. Just download the app, set up a payment plan, request a ride and go. Babel said he believes the service will become 'next generation.'



Though some local cab companies told News 18 the new technology might be too much for some people to handle, like those who prefer a simple phone call over smart phone apps. That's why they're not too concerned about the added competition on the roads.



"I believe a lot of our local customers will still prefer to patronize a local business opposed to a company that's based out of San Francisco," said Jay McNulty, the owner of Town & Country Taxi, LLC in Eau Claire.



"But I think competition is always good," McNulty said. "It's going to make everybody improve what they're doing, so it does give people another option."

Eau Claire is 1 of 10 cities in Wisconsin where Lyft is available and 1 of nearly 300 nation-wide. Because of their ever-expanding market, Lyft is always looking for new drivers. Follow the link for more information on how to apply.

