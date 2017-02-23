New operators for Princeton Valley golf course, sports club

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A longtime Eau Claire golf course and restaurant will soon be re-opening under new management.

The Princeton Valley Golf Course and Restaurant were most recently leased and operated by Jack Schulte, who left to open the Yankee Jack's Public House Restaurant on Eau Claire's west side.

Now, Haselwander Real Estate, which has owned the operation for the past 40 years, said it will operate both businesses. Neil Haselwander said they redecorated the restaurant while it was closed this winter, and it will open up within two weeks. He said the golf course will open as soon as weather permits.

The business will now be known as Princeton Valley Golf and Sports Club.