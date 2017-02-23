AG Schimel announces drug overdose antidote partnership

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Drug addiction continues to plague communities all across Wisconsin, and for some, a new partnership between the state and a drug manufacturer could mean the difference between life and death.



"Minutes make a difference when it comes to drug overdoses and being able to do this will make a huge difference for these people," says Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Police Department.



Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel stopped in Eau Claire on Thursday to announce a new partnership that makes Narcan cheaper and more accessible for government agencies and first responders. Narcan is an overdose antidote, meant to halt symptoms and potentially save lives until help can arrive.



"Our most important thing thing that we can do is prevention. We have to prevent people from ever experimenting from these drugs. But these steps we are taking are in place as well to make sure that anybody that is already addicted, that we can help them. We can keep them alive another day and get them into treatment," says Schimel.



Schimel says through the state's partnership with Adapt Pharma, which produces Narcan, the company will sell the antidote for 40-percent off list price to local police, first responders, and government agencies. The deal will drop the price from $125 to $75 for two doses.



