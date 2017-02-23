College Sports - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Thursday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten

(16) WISCONSIN   73
OHIO STATE   83
UW: Bronson Koenig 27 points, D'Mitrik Trice 14
Badgers: 11-4 (22-6), Buckeyes: 6-10 (16-13)
---------------------------
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(5) UW-LA CROSSE   65
(1) UW-RIVER FALLS   68
UWL: Zach Schradle 11 points
UWRF:Garret Pearson & Devin Buckley 13 points each

(3) UW-WHITEWATER   61
(2) UW-OSHKOSH   75
Championship: UWO at UWRF, Saturday, 7 PM

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.