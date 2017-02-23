College Sports - Thursday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten
(16) WISCONSIN 73
OHIO STATE 83
UW: Bronson Koenig 27 points, D'Mitrik Trice 14
Badgers: 11-4 (22-6), Buckeyes: 6-10 (16-13)
---------------------------
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(5) UW-LA CROSSE 65
(1) UW-RIVER FALLS 68
UWL: Zach Schradle 11 points
UWRF:Garret Pearson & Devin Buckley 13 points each
(3) UW-WHITEWATER 61
(2) UW-OSHKOSH 75
Championship: UWO at UWRF, Saturday, 7 PM
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.