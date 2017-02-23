NEW: Snow, drizzle in the Eau Claire area through tonight, travel not advised

The winter storm passing through the Great Lakes region will continue to impact the Eau Claire area and much of Wisconsin through Friday night.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Friday night. A Blizzard Warning continues for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Totals: Widespread snow totals of 10 to 16 inches are expected in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin; however, totals will drop off rapidly further northwest. (Please refer to the forecast map graphic.) After 7 to 10 inches of snow before 6 a.m. Friday, another 2 to 4 inches could fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. An additional 1/2 to 2 inches are possible between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Statewide, southeast Wisconsin will receive little to no snow with this storm.

Travel impacts: TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED ON FRIDAY OR FRIDAY NIGHT. At times, major roads will be completely snow-covered and the visibility will be low. Wind gusts above 25 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting.

Weather, closing, and road information:

For the latest weather information, click HERE.

For the latest look at radar, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

For the latest look at DOT cameras and road conditions, click HERE.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will continue to keep you updated with the latest information. Watch Meteorologist Matt Schaefer at 5, 6, and 10 p.m for the latest details and in-depth analysis. Of course, weather and travel information are available 24/7 on the WQOW weather page and through the area's only local weather app, the WQOW weather app.