Eau Claire street department prepares for winter storm

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Street Maintenance Division said it is prepared for the incoming winter storm.

On Thursday, the city had street sweepers out doing some spring-like cleaning keeping sand left after January storms out of the storm sewer system. The streets department said even with the warm-up, its trucks were still loaded with salt and salt brine, which is made up of liquid salt, beet juice and liquid chloride. The city said salt brine activates more quickly than just salt alone and lowers the chance of having salt bounce off the roads onto the side of the streets.

Crews were sent home at 3 p.m. Thursday to get some rest before the storm. The city said considering the forecast, crews could still be plowing residential streets Saturday afternoon and evening.

"I just ask that people be patient," said Steve Thompson, the Eau Claire street maintenance manager. "With this much snow, it is going to take a while to get it cleaned up. It is not going to be a fast process if we get 12 inches or more of snow, and it could be heavy, wet snow. It takes a lot longer to push that and clean it off."

Thompson said with the days getting a little longer, he hoped some sunshine next week will help with winter cleanup.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the city declared a snow event, which puts winter parking rules into effect. Starting midnight Thursday night, all cars need to be parked on the even side of the street.