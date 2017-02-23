The Brewing Projekt set to move to new Oxford Avenue location

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After more than a year of negotiations The Brewing Projekt finally has approval to move to a new and larger location, but the owner of the Eau Claire brewery said it wasn't without a few hurdles.

"The process was very frustrating, and we got far more done in the meetings that we've had in the last two days than we have had in months," said The Brewing Projekt owner Will Glass. "There were very frustrating things that happened just today, very frustrating things that happened yesterday. I'm very excited but I'm also more relieved than I am excited."

On Thursday the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority approved a development agreement with the brewery owners. It allows the brewery to relocate to a larger facility in the Cannery District on Oxford Avenue, just down the street from its current location. The agreement came out of special meeting scheduled by the RDA on Thursday after negotiations the day before ended without resolution. Glass said this was the third round of negotiations, the most recent specifying the property's square footage. The original agreement called for a preliminary plan of around 50,000 square feet valued at $250,000. On Wednesday Glass brought forward a plan of 50,820 feet, a proposal RDA members voted down. Thursday's meeting was called in order to present a new proposal not to exceed 50,000 square feet.

The city agreed to contribute $30,000 for asbestos abatement. That process is expected to cost about $55,000, the remaining amount will be paid for by Glass.

The process of coming to an agreement has dragged on longer than either side wanted, but the RDA said it was time that needed to be spent.

"It's a complicated project, one that you want to get right. So it behooved everybody to take the time and really do the background work that you needed so that the board and Mr. Glass could make the right decisions," said Eau Claire Economic Development Administrator Mike Schatz.

RDA members said they are excited about the project and its impact on future development in the Cannery District.

Glass said he's hoping for a July closing date on the property, but the development agreement allows work to begin inside the building right away. The next step is to present a site plan to the Eau Claire Plan Commission for approval. The Brewing Projekt hopes to do that soon.