Eau Claire LGBTQ group has new location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local group will now be able to serve the community at its new center.

A spokesperson with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ told News 18 the center moved into Banbury Place in Building D2. She said staff have been inside the new community center since early February. Staff said the group previously did not have a physical space of its own to hold meetings and events.

The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ is holding its next meeting on March 16 at 6 p.m. to discuss future events and outreach opportunities. Staff said the public is welcomed to attend.