Burnett Co. man dies after car hits tree

Burnett County (WQOW) - On Thursday, shortly after 4 p.m., the Burnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Grantsburg. Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Airport Road and East Harmon Avenue.

Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Meyer, of Siren, was driving his pickup truck on East Harmon Avenue when didn't stop at the intersection of Airport Road. They said Meyer hit a tree and died on scene. Authorities said Meyer was not wearing his seat belt.