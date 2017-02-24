Burnett Co. man dies after car hits tree - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Burnett Co. man dies after car hits tree

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Burnett County (WQOW) - On Thursday, shortly after 4 p.m., the Burnett County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Grantsburg. Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Airport Road and East Harmon Avenue.

Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Meyer, of Siren, was driving his pickup truck on East Harmon Avenue when didn't stop at the intersection of Airport Road. They said Meyer hit a tree and died on scene. Authorities said Meyer was not wearing his seat belt.

