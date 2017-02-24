Judge rules Eau Claire murder suspect competent for trial

A judge has reversed course, ruling an Eau Claire man competent to stand trial for murder.

Shane Helmbrecht, 45, was back in court Thursday, where doctors who examined him gave their reports. According to online court records, Judge William Gabler ruled him competent to stand trial and ordered a jury trial for October 16-20. It was last October that Gabler said Helmbrecht was not competent.

Helmbrecht is accused of walking into the home of his neighbor, Jenn Ward last July 30, and shooting her while her children were in the house. He later reportedly told investigators he had smoked meth the day before and heard voices telling him that his neighbors were eating babies. He also told them he hadn't slept in 40 hours.

Helmbrecht is a veteran and his parents had sought to have him treated for PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).