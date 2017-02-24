Chippewa Falls fire station sold - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls fire station sold

Posted:

A soon-to-be abandoned Chippewa Falls fire station now has a new owner.

The city has accepted a bid from Post Glass, LLC to buy the building on Park Avenue for $181,500.

The building has served as a fire station covering the south side of Chippewa Falls since the mid-1990s, but fire officials said they had outgrown the place and needed more room. They are moving into a new $5 million fire station near the Chippewa Mall later in spring of 2017.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.