Chippewa Falls fire station sold

A soon-to-be abandoned Chippewa Falls fire station now has a new owner.

The city has accepted a bid from Post Glass, LLC to buy the building on Park Avenue for $181,500.

The building has served as a fire station covering the south side of Chippewa Falls since the mid-1990s, but fire officials said they had outgrown the place and needed more room. They are moving into a new $5 million fire station near the Chippewa Mall later in spring of 2017.