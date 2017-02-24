Fall Creek superintendent "Snow Day" video goes viral

Fall Creek (WQOW) - The School District of Fall Creek is making a splash on social media, thanks to the superintendent's unique way of announcing Friday's cancellation.

Fall Creek Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo posted the video to the district's Facebook page on Thursday. His daughter, Allie, who tackled him, made the announcement most of the kids in the district were hoping to hear, "School is canceled".

The video has become quite popular, with hundreds of people sharing and thousands of people viewing it since it was posted.