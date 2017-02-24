Eau Claire day shelter busy again because of snow

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The drastic change in weather can be difficult for anyone, but it's particularly tough on people without a home of their own.



Volunteer staff at Positive Avenues, a daytime resource center for people who are homeless in Eau Claire, said there was a larger crowd on Friday than they've seen all week.



People there said when the weather is warm, like it was over the weekend, they're able to relax a little bit more and don't have to worry about having to stay out in the elements. But, because winter is not over yet, staff said they're happy people know they have a place to escape the weather.



"If it were a day like today, and we were slow, I'd be a lot more concerned worrying about whether or not our members were staying dry, staying warm," said Clara White, an intern at Positive Avenues. "Because we have more people here today, it's nice knowing they do have a warm place to come."



