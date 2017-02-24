Two men arrested in Dunn Co. truck theft

Boyceville (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen truck from Boyceville. Police said over the next several days, they received reports that the truck was seen in Dunn and Barron counties.

On Wednesday, deputies said they received a call from a person who said 30-year-old Cody Metzger, and 22-year-old Paige M. Rainey, hid the stolen truck at the person's house.

When authorities arrived at the person's property, located near Highway 64 and 390th Street in the Township of Sheridan, they found the stolen truck, along with two other cars. Metzger led police on a foot chase. They were able to locate him hiding at a farm on County TK F in a pile of bales. He was taken into custody without incident. Metzger was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, as well as held on a probation hold.

Police said Rainey was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and a probation hold.

Authorities followed up on the investigation and found 22-year-old Robert Fawcett, the owner of the stolen truck, and 27-year-old David W. Becker, were involved. They said the men fired several rounds from their handguns from their moving car at the stolen truck. Police said Fawcett and Becker were taken into custody and charged with first degree recklessley endangering safety.