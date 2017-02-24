Eau Claire city buses ride through winter storm despite route delay from snow

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Bad roads won't stop the Eau Claire Transit team.



Officials told News 18 when the weather gets bad, they tend to see more people riding the bus, especially university students. Buses were running about 15 minutes behind schedule on Friday, but still, all routes were covered.



Snow conditions definitely made driving more difficult for bus drivers, but they're told that when the weather gets bad, speed comes second because safety is always first.



"We tell the drivers, and they're very good at not worrying about what the time is," said Tom Wagener, Eau Claire's transit manager. "They're just going to continue along the route at a safe pace."



Transit officials expect the bus schedule to be back to normal by Saturday, but they said you can find updates on their Facebook page, the DoubleMap app, or by calling the Transit Department.