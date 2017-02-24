Sledders enjoy the snow at Eau Claire Pinehurst Park - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sledders enjoy the snow at Eau Claire Pinehurst Park

Posted:
By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

There has been 10 inches of snow in Eau Claire, which equals fresh powder for a day of fun. Several kids and their parents took advantage of the winter white while sledding at Pinehurst Park. 

News 18 spoke with a sledder from Eau Claire, who said he thinks all kids should come to the hill to sled because it's a good way to have some fun.

Pinehurst Park will be open this weekend if you're looking for some winter fun. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.