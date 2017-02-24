Eau Claire health officials share risks of shoveling snow

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials are encouraging Eau Claire County residents to take caution before shoveling wet, heavy snow.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said shoveling can cause stress on the heart. The health department said one in four people die from heart problems, so it is important to pay attention and shovel slowly. The health department also recommends telling a family member or friend before going out to shovel snow in case there are any problems.

To avoid strain on joints or the back, health experts recommend lifting wet, heavy snow with the knees, not the back.