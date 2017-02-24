Eau Claire County sees spike in flu hospitalizations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported a spike in flu cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there are nearly 940 confirmed flu cases in Wisconsin compared to about 180 at the same point in 2016. In Eau Claire County, the health department said so far, residents passed 2016's total flu season numbers in 2017 with 46 hospitalizations, including nine just this week.

Lieske Giese, the director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said this is not the worst flu season on record, but there are still ways to be protected from the virus.

"Staying protected either through vaccination, preferably," Giese said. "It is not too late to be vaccinated, but certainly staying away from people who are ill, and if you are sick with influenza, staying home, are all important things to think about right now."

The health department added washing hands is also very important, especially during the winter months when many people are staying inside, increasing the risk of exposure to other people's germs.