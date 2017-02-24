Eau Claire car dealers tackle snow-filled lots

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many of us had one driveway or one car to uncover after a snowy Friday morning. Now, imagine clearing an entire parking lot full of cars and trucks.



Staff at Eau Claire Auto Group told News 18 when a storm, like the one that hit us overnight Friday, sweeps through, it's all hands on deck. From salesmen to managers, it takes about 20 to 30 people to clean off hundreds of cars. It all has to be done by the time customers arrive, so the work begins at about 5:00 a.m.



Staff said it takes some getting used to, but come February, they work like a well-oiled machine.



"It's quite a production," General Manager Scott Moore said. "There's just a lot of stuff, especially with some of the cars. There's not a lot of clearance. You know, it's just, everybody buckles in and does a good job. It's all about teamwork, especially today."



Staff said despite what some may think snowy roads aren't enough to scare away prospective buyers. In fact, they said it's the perfect time to test out 4-wheel drive.