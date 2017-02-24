College Sports - Friday

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(3) UW-RIVER FALLS 1
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE 3
UWEC leads series 1-0
(4) UW-SUPERIOR 1
(1) UW-STEVENS POINT 5
UWSP leads series 1-0
----------------------------
Big Ten
WISCONSIN 3
MINNESOTA 2
Badgers: 11-4-0 (18-10-1), Gophers: 11-4-0 (20-9-2)
==============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(3) UW-STEVENS POINT 1
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE 4
UWEC leads series 1-0
(4) UW-SUPERIOR 1
(1) UW-RIVER FALLS 5
UWRF leads series 1-0
==============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals
(6) UW-RIVER FALLS 48
(1) UW-OSHKOSH 56
(4) UW-LA CROSSE 54
(2) UW-WHITEWATER 69
Championship: UWW at UWO, Sunday, 2:00 P.M.
