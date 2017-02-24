College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
UW-Eau Claire defeats UW-River Falls, 3-1 UW-Eau Claire defeats UW-River Falls, 3-1
UW-Eau Claire scores 3 2nd-period goals in a 4-1 win over UW-Stevens Point UW-Eau Claire scores 3 2nd-period goals in a 4-1 win over UW-Stevens Point

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(3) UW-RIVER FALLS   1
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
UWEC leads series 1-0

(4) UW-SUPERIOR   1
(1) UW-STEVENS POINT   5
UWSP leads series 1-0
----------------------------
Big Ten

WISCONSIN   3
MINNESOTA   2
Badgers: 11-4-0 (18-10-1), Gophers: 11-4-0 (20-9-2)

==============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(3) UW-STEVENS POINT   1
(2) UW-EAU CLAIRE   4
UWEC leads series 1-0

(4) UW-SUPERIOR   1
(1) UW-RIVER FALLS   5
UWRF leads series 1-0

==============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC Tournament - Semifinals

(6) UW-RIVER FALLS   48
(1) UW-OSHKOSH   56

(4) UW-LA CROSSE   54
(2) UW-WHITEWATER   69
Championship: UWW at UWO, Sunday, 2:00 P.M.

