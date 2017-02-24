Sports Overtime - Friday

HS WRESTLING

WIAA State Individual Tournament



(for complete results, click on the link under "More Information.")



The following area wrestlers will go after state titles Saturday night:



Division 2

(152) Chase Schmidt, Rice Lake

(106) Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth

(132) Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth

(182) Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth



Division 3

(152) James Pfeiffer, Cadott

(160) Brock Schlough, Boyceville

(182) James Palmer, Boyceville

(195) Garret Joles, Boyceville



=============

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinal



(8) SUPERIOR 31

(1) HUDSON 68

(4) Chippewa Falls at (1) Hudson, Saturday

(3) D.C. Everest at (2) EC North, Saturday

--------------------------

WIAA Division 2 Regional Semifinal



(8) LA CROSSE CENTRAL 35

(1) ONALASKA 56

(4) Rice Lake at (1) Onalaska, Saturday

(3) Holmen at (2) Menomonie, Saturday

---------------------------

WIAA Division 3 Regional Semifinals



(8) OSCEOLA 29

(1) HAYWARD 72



(5) NORTHWESTERN 49

(4) AMERY 37

Regional Final, Saturday



(7) PRESCOTT 35

(2) SOMERSET 65

(3) St. Croix Central at (2) Somerset, Saturday

------------------------------

WIAA Division 5 Regional Semifinal



(8) PRAIRIE FARM 28

(1) CLAYTON 65



