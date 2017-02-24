Sports Overtime - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Friday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Cadot's James Pfeiffer (152) will wrestle for a Division 3 state title Cadot's James Pfeiffer (152) will wrestle for a Division 3 state title
Boyceville's Garret Joles (195) will wrestle for a Division 3 state title Boyceville's Garret Joles (195) will wrestle for a Division 3 state title

HS WRESTLING
WIAA State Individual Tournament

(for complete results, click on the link under "More Information.")

The following area wrestlers will go after state titles Saturday night:

Division 2
(152) Chase Schmidt, Rice Lake
(106) Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth
(132) Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth
(182) Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth

Division 3
(152) James Pfeiffer, Cadott
(160) Brock Schlough, Boyceville
(182) James Palmer, Boyceville
(195) Garret Joles, Boyceville

=============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinal

(8) SUPERIOR   31
(1) HUDSON   68
(4) Chippewa Falls at (1) Hudson, Saturday
(3) D.C. Everest at (2) EC North, Saturday
--------------------------
WIAA Division 2 Regional Semifinal

(8) LA CROSSE CENTRAL   35
(1) ONALASKA   56
(4) Rice Lake at (1) Onalaska, Saturday
(3) Holmen at (2) Menomonie, Saturday
---------------------------
WIAA Division 3 Regional Semifinals

(8) OSCEOLA   29
(1) HAYWARD   72

(5) NORTHWESTERN   49
(4) AMERY   37
Regional Final, Saturday

(7) PRESCOTT   35
(2) SOMERSET   65
(3) St. Croix Central at (2) Somerset, Saturday
------------------------------
WIAA Division 5 Regional Semifinal

(8) PRAIRIE FARM   28
(1) CLAYTON   65

 

