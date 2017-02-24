UPDATE: Eau Claire house fire causes $70,000 worth of damage.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire resident is without a home after a structure fire Friday night.



Crews reported seeing smoke and fire coming from 1022 Summit Street in Eau Claire just before 9:30 p.m. Four Eau Claire Fire Department trucks were dispatched to the second alarm fire. Crews were able to extinguish the majority of the fire, but remained on scene overnight to ensure it was out. Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000.



The Eau Claire Fire Department said one occupant was treated at the scene and no other injuries were reported. Crews blocked off Cochrane and Birch Streets while they battled the blaze.



Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.



This is a developing story.



