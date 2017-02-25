Snow cleanup continues around Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The snow has stopped, but the clean up continues after several inches blanketed the Chippewa Valley.



Scrape, by scrape, the Chippewa Valley is cleaning up as the latest snowstorm reminds us, winter is not over just yet.



"We've had customers call in and wonder about cleanups, getting the spring cleanups done, getting the thatching done already," said Thomas Lauwagie of Eau Claire. "It's a little early."



Coming off of consecutive days of 50 plus degree weather, Mother Nature has dampened the mood for even the youngest snow shovelers.



"We were planning to go to the basketball court and have a game, but the snow ruined our plans," said Arion Turner. "Because, for like two days we were having a lot of fun, but then just this."



With the Eau Claire area picking up more than 10 inches of snow, citizens have had to take more than one swipe to get their properties clean of the wet, heavy snow.



"That first round was really tough," Lauwagie said. "That many inches and that heavy of snow makes it really tough for shovelers to move it. What you think is going to take a half hour, is an hour and a half."



Despite the sore backs and aching muscles, the inconvenience of winter in Wisconsin, means a little extra jingle in the pocket for kids looking to make an extra dime.



"It's not that bad, unless we're not getting paid," Turner said. "That's the only part I'm in this for. If it's enough money, then that's okay."

