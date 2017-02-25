Despite canceled race, BirkieFest 2017 draws huge crowds

Hayward (WQOW) -- Friday's snowstorm missed areas North of Eau Claire, which forced organizers of the American Birkebeiner Ski Race to cancel this year's event.



But that didn't stop more than 10,000 skiers and spectators from celebrating at BirkieFest 2017 on Saturday.



Skiers from around the world and across the country took to the Birkie Trail for a quick ski on the 5K loop painstakingly saved and crafted by the Birkie Trail Crew for the event.



The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation bills the event as the largest country-country ski race in North America. Last year's event attracted more than 13,000 skiers from 46 states and 22 countries.