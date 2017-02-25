Cardboard cutout of Sen. Johnson stands in at health care town hall

Milwaukee County (WISN) -- Some Wisconsinites are going to great lengths to make sure their elected representatives are showing up for community discussions.



With a cardboard cutout standing in for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Citizen Action of Wisconsin organized a town hall meeting in Greenfield on Saturday about health care.

Johnson was invited to attend.

Many in the crowd worry that their health coverage is in danger, and they reject claims that the Affordable Care Act is not working.

"This rally is to show that that's not the case, that this is saving a lot of people's lives. It's saving a lot of people's money, and it's important for the economy of the state of Wisconsin, so people are coming out here on a very cold day to make sure their voices are heard. They want health care," state Sen. Chris Larson said.

A spokesman for Johnson released a statement, saying, "Senator Johnson has held 73 in-person town halls and 55 telephone town halls, and he will continue to travel to every corner of our state to speak with Wisconsinites about their concerns."



Meanwhile, there was an overflow crowd of Planned Parenthood supporters at a rally Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee where they voiced concerns about efforts to defund the organization.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., spoke out against efforts to pull federal funding for Planned Parenthood. Other guest speakers shared personal stories.

"What is your message for House Speaker Paul Ryan?" WISN 12 News reporter Ben Hutchison asked Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards.

"It's, 'Come home and listen to people in your district.' I spoke with women in Kenosha today, patients that have relied on Planned Parenthood, and of course, we heard from many today at this rally, women that are now in elected office, that Planned Parenthood is their health care provider or was at a crucial moment," she said.

Richards said if defunded, 50,000 people in the state that depend on Medicaid services through the organization will be without the necessary care.

A spokeswoman for Ryan gave a statement to WISN 12 News, saying, "Our goal is making sure women get the kind of care they need, and we believe that can best be achieved by putting money into community health centers, which provide similar services as Planned Parenthood but vastly outnumber them," AshLee Strong said.