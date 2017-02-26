Eau Claire Polar Plunge moved to land due to ice concerns

Altoona (WQOW) - It was supposed to be the first Polar Plunge out on Lake Altoona, but unseasonably warm temperatures last week put a bit of a damper on the winter tradition.

Instead, Special Olympics staff decided Saturday to move the plunge on land Sunday by using a makeshift pool because of ice concerns on the lake.



Director of Development, Karen Kraus, said more than 400 people took the plunge. That's down from more than 600 jumpers last year, a drop off they expected with the location switching from Half Moon Lake to Lake Altoona, She said it takes some time for people to adjust to the new spot.



Although the jump into Lake Altoona will have to wait another year, staff and participants are trying to keep their spirits high.



"It's actually really disappointing that we're not using the lake," Kraus said. "You're here, you're overlooking this beautiful lake. It's Wisconsin, it's February and we can't be in the lake, but this is going really well, people are still having fun, we're making it happen."



Staff said they hope to raise $150,000 through today's event for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.