Community members find hope in programs after prison, extend their help to others

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Issues of criminal justice reform are the center of an organization called EXPO, and an event taking place Monday night in Eau Claire to end mass incarcerations in Wisconsin.



It's a dual organization, JONAH, Joining Our Neighbors, Advancing Hope and EXPO, Ex Prisoners Organizing.

The goal is to share members' stories of the criminal justice system, and how to re-enter the community after serving time, something they say can be very difficult.

Sarah Ferber committed the crime, did her time, and now lives freely in our community, But not without a label.



“I believe that society is not going to let me forget that I am a felon, so I am not going to let them forget me,” Ferber said.

That's why Ferber, and other members of EXPO are hosting a forum Monday night, so they can explain to the community, that some mistakes should not come with a lifetime sentence of judgement.



“I would like to see the stigma around people who have been incarcerated be reduced,” Ferber said. “I think when the community can rally around people as they try and change their lives and become their best self, that helps them become successful. I'd like to see people's ideas of what a criminal looks like, or what an addict looks like change.”



Stacey Acuna has felt the burden of her past. A single mother who has struggled to find housing because of her record.



“I know I am not the only single parent out there that struggles,” Acuna said. “Once you get in trouble you are kind of stuck in the system. It is really hard to break if you don't have a group of people behind you really.”



That support is something Michael Witter has felt from EXPO, and he hopes others can find courage too.

“For a long time I haven't been treated as a citizen,” Witter said. “I've had issues with jobs, housing, just in general people looking down on me for having a criminal record. They don't look at the fact that I haven't been a criminal in ten years.”

So now, as group members find themselves back on their feet, their message is simple.

“It's the people who have supported me and helped pave the way before me that really made the biggest difference,” Ferber said. “So if I can do that for someone else that means a lot in my life."

The organization will address a number of topics at Monday night's meeting, like restoring families to wholeness and health, and promoting treatment alternatives instead of incarceration.



The forum is Monday night from 5:30 p.m. To 8:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church on Broadway St. Everyone in the public is invited to attend the free event.