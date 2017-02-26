Oscars 2017: Complete winners' list

ABC News -- The 89th Academy Awards have begun and the winners are already being announced.

The first award went to Mahershala Ali for best actor in a supporting role for his role in "Moonlight." During Ali's acceptance speech, he thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago.

"I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process," Ali said, "and really carrying me through it all."

"Suicide Squad" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" followed with awards for makeup and costume design, respectively.

Later in the night, "Fences'" Viola Davis took home her first Oscars for best supporting actress.

"You know there's one place, where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered ... and that's the graveyard," she said.

Davis explained that comment by saying when people asked what kinds of stories she wants to tell, she says, "exhumes those bodies" and tell their stories.

"I became an artists and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life," she exclaimed, while breaking down, while also thanking her parents and her sisters.

"And to my husband and my daughter, my heart ... you teach me everyday how to live how to love," Davis said.

