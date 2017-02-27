Gordy's Market donates more than 950K pounds of food to Feed My People

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local grocery giant ended 2016 by donating thousands of pounds of food to an Eau Claire food bank.

In a press release, Gordy's Market said it donated 954,417 pounds of food to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. Gordy's said it donated food items from each of its 26 grocery stores in the area. Dave Schafer, Gordy's Market CEO, said their team is thrilled to give back to the community.

Since it started its donation efforts in 2002, Gordy's said it has donated more than 1.7 million pounds of food to the community. Emily Moore, the executive director with Feed My People, said the food bank is appreciative of Gordy's partnership with their hunger-relief partner programs.