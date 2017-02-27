UW-Eau Claire soup, bread fundraiser raises $3,110 for Eau Claire food bank

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An annual soup and bread event raised thousands of dollars for an Eau Claire food bank.

UW-Eau Claire Blugold Dining raised $3,110 during its Soup and Bread Night on March 1 at Hilltop Center on campus. Organizers said the money was donated to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

Dozens of volunteers from campus student organizations served 241 gallons of soup and 335 loaves of bread to 2,250 students.

Posted on February 27, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One local university is bringing back its annual event of soup and bread night.

UW-Eau Claire Blugold Dining is hosting its Soup and Bread Night Fundraiser on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Riverview Cafe East at the Hilltop Center.

Since the student-run event started in 1995, Soup and Bread Night has raised more than $23,000 for Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. Organizers said volunteers from campus student organizations will serve the soups and breads, and the money that Blugold Dining saves in labor and food costs will then be donated to the food bank. In 2016, 60 volunteers served more than 250 gallons of soup, and raised more than $4,000 for Feed My People.

The event is open to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff.