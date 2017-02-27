Oscars mean big business for Eau Claire video stores

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many of us were glued to the television Sunday night for the Oscars, but have you seen all of the award winning films yet? If not, you better hurry.

Simone Sopiarz, the assistant manager at Family Video in Eau Claire, said Oscar-award winning, and nominated, films fly off the shelves after the event every year.

On Monday, staff put stickers on the award winners to help people find them easier. They said some people come in and ask specifically for Oscar-winning movies.

"Everybody wants to be included in it and talk about it, so the more people that see the movies can talk about it with their friends and everything else,” Sopiarz said. “You know, not a lot of people have that streaming and internet availability, as well, and they just enjoy coming here, they enjoy the atmosphere."

They said they don't have all of the award winners yet but are receiving more everyday. They expect demand to be even greater in 2017 because people are very excited about the latest actors and films.