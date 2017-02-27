Three car accident in Barron County sends three people to hospital

Barron County (WQOW) - On Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a car accident involving three cars on Highway SS south of Cameron.

Deputies said 61-year-old Donald Mrotek, of Hayward, was stopping his Chevrolet Suburban to make a left turn when 27-year-old Brandon Lindner, of Barron, hit Mrotek's vehicle with his Chevy Impala.

Lindner told police he took his eyes off the road to reach for his cell phone. Police said Lindner's car hit Mrotek's SUV, pushing it into the northbound lane of Highway SS, which struck a third car, a Ford Escape driven by 83-year-old Fritz Brandenburg, of Chetek.

Police said Brandenburg's car rolled over. They said Brandenburg's passenger, 68-year-old Cheryl Brandenburg, of Chetek, was extricated from the car and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. They said Fritz was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire with serious injuries. They said Mrotek was treated on scene and released. Lindner was taken to an area medical center with minor injuries.

Deputies said Linder was cited for inattentive driving. The incident remains under investigation.