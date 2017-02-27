Barron Co. rollover crash sends Cumberland man to hospital

Barron County (WQOW) - Area deputies are investigating an early morning crash in Barron County.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Monday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to a one rollover crash on County Road B, near 25th Avenue, east of Cumberland.

Deputies said 28-year-old Alex Hillman, of Cumberland, was driving eastbound on County Road B when he lost control of his car, and it rolled over several times. They said Hillman was extricated from his car and flown by helicopter to a hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries.

Authorities said speed is a contributing factor, and Hillman was driving with a revoked driver's license. The crash remains under investigation.