Former housing executive director arrested for theft, misconduct

Durand (WQOW) - Police have arrested a former executive director of the Housing Authority of Pepin County for charges of theft and misconduct in public office.

Shawn Stocks was arrested on February 10. The Durand Police Department said on January 23, they executed two search warrants to search Stocks' house and the Housing Authority of Pepin County.



Authorities said the investigation found Stocks' office purchased Luxury Vinyl Tile on two occasions in early 2016. They said one of those purchases were delivered directly to Stocks' home, where it was later installed. Police also said orders of birch underlayment and carpet were delivered and installed in Stocks' house as well.



Durand Police Chief Stanley Ridgeway tells News 18 the purchases were made using the housing authority's check book.

In addition, police said Stocks is accused of giving away two riding John Deere lawn mowers to her employees without the proper authority. They said those items were returned when Stocks was questioned during an inventory review.

According to police, Stocks was released without bond and charges are pending with the Pepin County District Attorney's Office.