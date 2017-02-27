UPDATE: Former Pepin Co. housing executive director pleads guilty to theft misconduct

Durand (WQOW) - A former executive director for the Pepin County housing authority pleaded guilty to theft charges.

On September 5, Shawn M. Stocks, 56, the former executive director of the Housing Authority of Pepin County, received a $443 fine, 100 hours of community service, one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution to the housing authority.

In late February, News 18 reported Stocks was arrested after police executed two search warrants to search her house. Authorities said the investigation found Stocks purchased Luxury Vinyl Tile on two occasions in early 2016. They said one of those purchases was delivered directly to her home, where it was later installed. Police also said orders of birch underlayment and carpet were delivered and installed in Stocks' house as well.

Authorities said the purchases were made using the housing authority's check book.

Durand (WQOW) - Police have arrested a former executive director of the Housing Authority of Pepin County for charges of theft and misconduct in public office.

Shawn Stocks was arrested on February 10. The Durand Police Department said on January 23, they executed two search warrants to search Stocks' house and the Housing Authority of Pepin County.



Durand Police Chief Stanley Ridgeway tells News 18 the purchases were made using the housing authority's check book.

In addition, police said Stocks is accused of giving away two riding John Deere lawn mowers to her employees without the proper authority. They said those items were returned when Stocks was questioned during an inventory review.

According to police, Stocks was released without bond and charges are pending with the Pepin County District Attorney's Office.