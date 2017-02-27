Bloomer man diagnosed with West Nile Virus dies

Chippewa County (WQOW)- According to his family on CaringBridge, a Bloomer man, who was diagnosed with West Nile Virus in October 2016, died over the weekend.

According to his CaringBridge site, 66-year old Gary Rogge was diagnosed with the disease on October 19, 2016.

News 18 reported there was a confirmed case of West Nile in Chippewa County less than one month after Rogge was diagnosed.

The online posts said Rogge's family was optimistic he would make a recovery, but after months of fighting the illness in Minnesota, Rogge died in Chippewa Falls on Saturday.

Shane Sanderson, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said it is rare someone is diagnosed with the disease in our area. He said most times when it happens, it is not very serious. Sanderson said severe sickness or death only happens about one percent of the time, and that is normally in kids or older adults.



However, he said animals frequently test positive, which means the disease is still very present in our area.



"It has been identified in birds that we have tested every summer for many years now,” Sanderson said. “Normally, after we get the first positive, we just say, 'Okay, we've reconfirmed it'. It is found in the mosquito populations in this area, and I really think it has established itself here. Now, it is going to be part of our culture to build in prevention.”

According to Rogge's obituary, a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer.