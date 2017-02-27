Two men, one woman arrested in Clark Co. drug investigation

Clark County (WQOW) - On Thursday, at about 5:30 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff's Office searched a property at N16270 Fairground Avenue in the Township of Hixton. Police said the search warrant was the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities said three adults were arrested: 34-year-old Amy L. Turner, who was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Amphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, 27-year-old Kyle P. Smith, who was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Amphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and 32-year-old Travis J. Mendez, who was arrested on a probation violation.

Police said Turner was given a cash bail of $7,500 and has a probation hold on her. They said Smith was given a $7,500 cash bail and has an active Taylor County warrant. Both Turner and Smith are currently in the Clark County Jail. Authorities said Mendez had his probation hold lifted and was released on Friday.