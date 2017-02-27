UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council discusses possible "Living Wage Ordinance"

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Local legislation seeks to put wages in the spotlight. The Eau Claire City Council discussed implementing a possible "Living Wage Ordinance" on Tuesday night.

Council members participated in a work session that was all about collaboration. Members were working out what information city staff still needs to gather in order to determine what a "Living Wage Ordinance" would look like in Eau Claire.

The council asked city staff to dive in to what it would cost to expand health care to all part time and seasonal employees, as well as offer extra training opportunities and tuition reimbursements. Some council members said Tuesday that the city doesn't have a shortage of applicants for open roles, and this might not be the best way to spend tax dollars. Other council members said employees are exactly who the city should be investing in.

"We could not operate as a city without them, they are the backbone of our city and how successful it is. I think that we need to show them the dignity to be able to pay them a wage that they can live comfortably on. We shouldn't be paying our honored and respected employees a wage where they're under the poverty line, and that's happening with part time and seasonal employees as it stands now," said council member Kate Beaton.

As of now an ordinance is not on the table, so what that potential wage would be set at and who would be eligible is still up in the air. If the city council does decide to move forward with an ordinance, a public hearing will be held before a vote.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to stretch some paychecks further was passed by the Eau Claire County Board in 2016, and now, the Eau Claire City Council could be looking at doing the same.

On Tuesday, the city council will hold a work session to discuss a "Living Wage Ordinance". Eau Claire City Council Member Tim Tewalt told News 18 Monday that all full time city employees already make more than any wage ordinance that is being proposed, so this ordinance would mainly be directed at part-time and seasonal employees, some who make wages starting at $7.75 per hour, according to the city website.

The city said if it would mirror Eau Claire County and bump wages to $11.68, it could cost at least $400,000 per year, an amount that would have to come out of somewhere else. Council members said they have a lot to dive into on Tuesday.

"What is this thing living wage, what do we want to do with it, what would be the ramifications, what would it look like if it were to go forward. If we decide to go forward what services won't be done, what people will be let go. Due to our Wisconsin tax levy and revenue ties, there's just no place to pull money out of," Tewalt said.

The work session will directly follow the council's legislative session on Tuesday, which begins at 4:00 pm. It is open to the public but won't be open for public input. If the council decides to move forward with drafting an ordinance, a public hearing would be held before it is voted on.