Teen accused of stabbing two people in Trempealeau Co.

Trempealeau (WQOW) - On Sunday, authorities received a call from a woman, who said she and a man were stabbed at a house near Centerville.

Police said 21-year-old Katlynn Stinson, from Mindoro, Wisconsin, and 18-year-old Anthony Stagman, from La Crosse, had to pull over on the side of the road because they could not make it any further due to their injuries. Authorities said Stagman was flown by airplane to a hospital in La Crosse with several stab wounds. Police said Stinson was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. They were treated and released.

Authorities said 17-year-old Arik Schultz, from Holmen, was later located and arrested for second degree attempted intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury and felony use of a weapon. Police said the incident is under investigation.