Western Wisconsin state patrol troopers head to DAPL protests

Midwest (WQOW) - Despite orders to leave camp, oil pipeline protesters remain at Standing Rock in North Dakota. Now, law enforcement officers from the Chippewa Valley are on the front lines.

On February 21, 17 troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol headed to North Dakota to help disperse those protesting against the oil pipeline. On Monday, News 18 learned all 17 of those officers came from the northwest region, which includes posts Eau Claire and Spooner. The Wisconsin DOT said the officers volunteered as part of an emergency assistance compact after the North Dakota Emergency Services requested extra help. The Wisconsin State Patrol deployed 17 officers for a similar reason in October 2016.

These 17 troopers will be back from Standing Rock on Wednesday. The state patrol has been under scrutiny from civil rights groups after learning the officers were not wearing name tags while on site to remain anonymous.

While News 18 spoke with state patrol officials on Monday, but they declined to comment about the name tags.