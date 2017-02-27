LATEST: Damage in Chippewa Co. barn fire in excess of $100K

Town of Howard (WQOW) - A fire on Monday evening has caused thousands of dollars in damage to at a barn in Chippewa County.

Damage from Monday night's barn fire, near Tilden, is estimated at more than $100,000.

The fire broke out at a farm at the intersections of County Highways B and T. Chippewa Fire Protection, with the help of four other departments, battled the blaze for hours.

The barn was destroyed, and some pigs were killed. Fire officials believe a heat lamp being used to keep piglets warm was either knocked over or placed too close to straw.

Posted on February 27, 2017:

Town of Howard (WQOW) -- An area farming family is left to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their barn Monday night.



Chippewa Fire officials tell News 18 the initial call came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a fire at a farm at the intersection of County Road B and County Road T in the Town of Howard. Fire crews say no one was inside at the time of the fire. Multiple departments responded to battle the blaze.



News 18 spoke with Ryan Kingston, a first year farmer who was being mentored by the owners of the farm, Gary and Cindy Lowe.

"There's nothing you can say about it. It's a shock. You don't know what you lost, what's good. You won't know until tomorrow I guess," said Kingston.

Kingston believes the fire was started when a heat lamp was knocked down in the rear of the barn, although fire crews have yet to confirm those details. Kingston also tells News 18 that at least a dozen pigs were killed by the fire.

