Former Eau Claire nursing home employee charged with taking inappropriate picture

A former employee at an Eau Claire nursing home, who is accused of taking an inappropriate picture of a resident and sending it to a friend, had his first day in court on Monday.

Nathan Grommersch faces two felony charges for the incident earlier in February at Dove Healthcare-South. According to the charges, he admitted taking a picture of a woman in her 90s, who had fallen asleep on a toilet, with her genitals exposed. A former co-worker said he sent that picture to her via Snapchat, and she alerted Dove administrators.

Grommersch, who had been working as a certified nursing assistant, was fired the next day. At Monday's proceedings he was ordered to return to court on April 5.