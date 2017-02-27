Former Eau Claire nursing home employee charged with taking inap - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Former Eau Claire nursing home employee charged with taking inappropriate picture

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

A former employee at an Eau Claire nursing home, who is accused of taking an inappropriate picture of a resident and sending it to a friend, had his first day in court on Monday.

Nathan Grommersch faces two felony charges for the incident earlier in February at Dove Healthcare-South. According to the charges, he admitted taking a picture of a woman in her 90s, who had fallen asleep on a toilet, with her genitals exposed. A former co-worker said he sent that picture to her via Snapchat, and she alerted Dove administrators.

Grommersch, who had been working as a certified nursing assistant, was fired the next day. At Monday's proceedings he was ordered to return to court on April 5.

