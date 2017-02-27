Dairy cooperative mergers impact Wisconsin farmers

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The decreasing number of agriculture cooperatives in Wisconsin could affect farmers, according to a Chippewa County farmer who spoke with News 18 on the issue.

Statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) show the number of agriculture co-ops in Wisconsin dropped from nearly 200 in year 2000 to more than 110 in 2015. Of those, dairy co-ops in Wisconsin fell from 31 to 21.

"As farming becomes larger and more complex, co-ops are also becoming larger and more complex," Jeff Peck of Peck Farms said.

Peck helps run his family dairy farm outside of Chippewa Falls. He said many co-ops merge to become more efficient, and in some cases, stronger co-ops buy out the weaker companies. Peck said co-ops have always been important for rural areas. They started as neighbors gathering together to have better buying power, working together to solve local issues and spreading the risk to become more efficient, he explained. Peck said larger co-ops can be more reliable, absorb more risk and diversify, but they can also weaken the voice of each individual member. Co-ops market 82 percent of Wisconsin's milk, according to Peck, but mergers could have a negative impact on small dairy farms.

"The problem could be for a 50-cow dairy farmer who only fills up about a tenth of a milk truck. If that farmer is a long ways from other farms, it could be tough for a co-op or anybody to want to swing through and get his milk anymore because of transportation costs," Peck said. "As farms get larger, it is easier for coops to try to work with larger ones with bigger customers."

Peck is working with the Wisconsin Farmers Union to hold a meeting discussing the drop in co-ops this March. News 18 will share more information about that once it is available.