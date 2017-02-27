Wisconsin boy donates birthday money to people in need

Green County, Wis. (WQOW) -- A Wisconsin boy is showing everyone that sometimes, compassion comes in small packages.



11-year-old Bryson Powell held his birthday earlier this month, but has no plans to keep his presents.



"I feel good about it. I feel good," says Bryson.



For his birthday, Bryson asked for cash. In all, the young man walked away with $201. Now, all that money is being donated to Family Promise of Green County, an organization that helps homeless families in need.



"I've truly told Bryson that if you really learn for gift of giving, which is more important than receiving , you even feel better if you do give," said Bryson's mother, Tammy Gleason.



Family Promise says the donated money will go towards throwing birthday parties for homeless children.