Surveillance video helps police identify 2 suspects in Madison gas station shooting

UPDATE Madison (WKOW) -- Police say surveillance video helped identify two suspects involved in a shooting as a large crowd gathered at a gas station in Madison.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on February 19 at a gas station on E. Washington Avenue. Police say it started with a disturbance at a large birthday party held in Beaver Dam the night before, which moved south to Madison overnight. 50 to 70 people gathered at the gas station near East Towne Mall and another disturbance broke out there, leading up to the shooting.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson tells 27 News some of the people involved have gang affiliations, but some who were there were just victims.

"There were a lot of people who were not connected to this gun violence and we're very fortunate that no one was killed," says spokesperson Joel DeSpain. "We have four people that were hit and not all of these people were involved in what was taking place and so when you have 50-70 people in a fairly tight space with bullets flying, we're just lucky that these injuries weren't worse than they were."

Four men who were shot have been released from the hospital.

Since the shooting, investigators have reviewed surveillance video from the gas station which shows a number of the shots that were fired. Police say they were able to identify two suspects who were known to the department's gang unit. The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Claude Knight, 28, near Chicago on Wednesday. Christopher Somersett, 22, was arrested in Madison on Friday.

Police say a third gun was also shot at the scene, based on bullet casings found at the gas station, but investigators have not identified that shooter yet.

Knight faces a charge of First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety and Somersett faces a tentative charge of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide.



