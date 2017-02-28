Wausau School Board challengers want to change transgender bathroom rules

Wausau (WAOW) -- Two Wausau School Board challengers want to see immediate change in the district's transgender bathroom policy.

This comes after President Trump nixed an Obama-era directive allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

The current policy in Wausau states that students can use the bathroom of the gender they identify with as long as they consistently express that gender identity. This is allowed on a case-by-case basis, and students must speak with administrators about their concerns.

Jeff Kocha and Lee Webster are taking on three school board incumbents, Yvonne Henning, Jeff Leigh and Board President Lance Trollop, in April.

Kocha and Webster want the district's guidelines to be reversed in the wake of the Trump Administration's move.

"Now what's happened is the Trump Administration has gone ahead and rescinded that order," said Webster. "And the school board chairman is not willing to act on it."

But President Lance Trollop said multiple meetings went in to discussing the current policy that went into effect in October. He has previously told Newsline 9 the board will not move forward with transgender bathroom regulations until either the 7th District Court or the U.S. Supreme Court speaks on the matter.

"I don't have the power to implement or revoke policy," Trollop said. "A majority of the school board approved the guidelines that went into place. A majority of the school board would have to remove those guidelines."