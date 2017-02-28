Civil rights activist stops in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) -- A civil rights legend stopped in Wausau Monday night to share her story. Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest person to march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama more than four decades ago.

Those marches led to voting rights for African Americans.

More than 100 people packed UW Marathon County Monday night to hear her tell her story.

"We wanted George Wallace, the then governor of Alabama, to know we wanted the right to vote, we were willing to go to jail, even die for it," said Lowery during her speech.

Lowery will be at Edgar High School March 1 at 6:30 p.m