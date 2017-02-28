Three people, including child, injured in Sawyer Co. crash

Sawyer Co. (WQOW) - On Friday, shortly before 11 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on County Highway F at Arrowhead Lane in Sawyer County near Birchwood.

The state patrol said the crash involved two cars. Authorities said a woman and her child were traveling northbound on County Highway F and lost control due to poor road conditions. They said her car went into the southbound lane and hit another car, driven by a man. Police said all three people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.