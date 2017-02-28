Eau Claire group invents new music app

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a regular house like any other in Eau Claire a 22-year-old came up with an invention that might change the way you listen to music. Nick Uthe and a group of friends came up with SoundsQ.

"It's essentially a playlist solution, so, say you're sitting in a room with a bunch of guys or girls, or you got a party going on, and everyone can send a song to this playlist, so it's kind of like a DJ thing on the go,” said Uthe. "Everyone's going to be able to load up their songs and stream it all to one playlist."

It's an app that allows multiple people to send songs to one playlist through the app. It will then play the songs from the same device. The idea came to Uthe and his friends when they were just hanging out one day.

"We came up with it, we were all sitting in a room,” Uthe said. “We're all just sitting around, showing each other songs, listening through one aux cord. Instead of switching the aux cord, and continually doing that, you can just one playlist that you can send all the music to you want to be sharing."

The group of friends aren't new to this, the group of 20 year old's already have a marketing and media company call Grand Taiga.

"We kind of have two portions to this Grand Taiga, we're trying to do service, as well as create our own products. So, kind of like a dual function," Uthe said. "I went to UW Eau Claire for a little bit as well. And you just hear people talking about ideas and not following through with them. And I'm one that believes people can do it."

Down the road, if and when this app takes off, Uthe hopes it will lead to even more.

"We don't have the capital, we have the ideas, motivation, we're working through, we're small,” Uthe said.

SoundsQ launches Wednesday, March 1. Right now it's only available for Android devices, but they hope to expand to iOS devices soon.