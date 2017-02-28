Nursing home residents find their groove with Longfellow Elementary students

Altoona (WQOW) - Some of the oldest in our area were moving and grooving like they were kids again Tuesday, thanks to students from Longfellow Elementary School.



Third graders from the school performed dances they learned in physical education and got the residents of River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona in the action as well, dancing to old classics like the Chicken Dance and the Hokey Pokey.



The students also spent the past few months tying blankets for some of the residents. Both educators and residents were all smiles to see the interaction between young and old.



"This day in age we push curriculum, and we have so many curriculum demands, we can't forget about the social and emotional curriculum and how important it is to give back to our community," said Angie Printz, a third grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School. "Teaching them something like that, at such a young age, is priceless."



"Most of us wouldn't be here if we weren't old," said resident Carol Endl. "To have these young people around to relate to us and do activities with us, I think is really good."



School staff members said the students also did some cleaning on Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club to further give back to the community.